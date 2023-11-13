ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police have identified the fatality in Saturday’s Judson Street homicide. Police say when they arrived, 32-year-old Elijah Thompson had a gunshot wound to his chest.

The homicide took place around 3 a.m. on Saturday. Thompson was treated on the scene and taken by medical personnel to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are currently investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police at (518) 462-8039.