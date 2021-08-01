1 killed, 1 critically injured in Catherine Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has died and another remains hospitalized after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Albany. Two handguns were also recovered during the investigation.

Around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, police were called to the area of Catherine and Elizabeth Streets for reports of shots fired. A short time later, a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man walked into Albany Medical Center with gunshot wounds to their torso.

Jordan Latimer, 19, of Albany died from his injuries. The 22-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police believe the suspects and victims know each other. The details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Police recovered two handguns during their investigation. Nasier Young, 24, of Albany, was found to be in possession of two loaded 9mm handguns while at Albany Med. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Young was arraigned and released on $50,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Police anyone with information about the shooting to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers online.