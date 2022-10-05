ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has released a parking advisory for October 6-8. Frequent travelers and people parking in the area should be made aware of the following:

Beginning on Thursday, October 6 at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, October 7 at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of State Street from 255 State Street to South Swan Street for AWD vehicles.

Beginning on Thursday, October 6 at 7:00 a.m. until Monday, October 10 at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Sloan Street from Third Street to Cuyler Street and the north side of Cuyler Street from Elizabeth Street to Sloan Street for a service vehicles.

On Saturday, October 8 from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Green Street form State Street to Beaver Street for service vehicles.

On Saturday, October 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Lark Street near 273 Lark Street for a move.

On Saturday, October 8 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Dove Street from 77 Dove Street south three spaces for a moving POD removal. All vehicles in violation will be subject to ticketing or towing.