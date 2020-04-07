Albany police conduct birthday parade for local girl with autism

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s safe to say Annabelle Carroll will never forget her 11th birthday!

When the young girl with autism had to cancel the birthday party she planned with her Special Olympics friends because of social distancing, Annabelle’s family came up with another plan.

Tuesday morning, with the help of the Albany police and fire departments, a special surprise birthday parade took place in front of Annabelle’s home.

The tween enjoyed it so much, the entire car parade did it again!