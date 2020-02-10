Albany police chief, police union address recent shootings

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) — The past weekend was another violent one for the city of Albany.

Friday’s standoff near Watervliet and Livingston Avenues resulted in the arrest of five people. The other incident occurred Saturday night. A 19-year-old was shot in the back and later died from his injuries.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins commended his officers during a press conference Monday afternoon.

“They took seven handguns off the streets. They arrested individuals who were involved in violent acts. They prevented any further violence in the community, and they did it all with the highest degree of professionalism, skill, and restraint,” he said.

The Albany Police Officers Union also addressed the string of events on Facebook.

According to APOU, the city has experienced a 138% increase in confirmed shots fired compared to the same time last year.

Moving forward, Chief Hawkins says his goal is to get to the root of the issue by addressing mental health, drug abuse, and unemployment.

