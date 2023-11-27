ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The police chief of the Albany Police Department is exploring a new job. Chief Eric Hawkins is a finalist for a top police job in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In a brief statement to NEWS10, he said: “I remain engaged with and committed to the Albany community. Exploring this opportunity will not detract from that.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan noted the word Chief Hawkins has done in reducing crime and improving public safety, saying, “Chief Hawkins has done a tremendous job reducing violent crime, improving public safety, and furthering our commitment to community policing.

“As I’ve said before, I know I have the best team in the business. It’s not a surprise that a member of Albany’s leadership team is being pursued by another agency. I do hope, however, that Chief Hawkins continues to serve the people of our City and that we can continue to rely on his expertise, compassion and commitment.”

Hawkins was also a finalist for a police chief position in Akron, Ohio in 2021.