ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins on Tuesday announced the launch of “The Chief’s Corner, Conversations with Albany, NY Police Chief Eric Hawkins,” a podcast that will highlight the men and women of the Albany Police Department. The podcast will be hosted by the chief himself and he will meet regularly with guests to discuss their backgrounds, what inspired them to enter the law enforcement profession, and what their current roles are.

The chief will also occasionally have other guests from the Albany community on to discuss police-community partnerships and the many collaborative efforts taking place to enhance public safety in our community. The podcast will also serve as a recruitment tool to promote the many opportunities at the Albany Police Department and provide individuals who might be interested in working for the APD the opportunity to hear first-hand what its employees do and the pathway they took to become employed.

“The Albany Police Department is made up of hundreds of amazing and talented people,” said Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins. “My vision for this podcast is to tell their stories and show our fellow colleagues, the Albany community and whoever else might be listening, that these individuals are the reason why the Albany Police Department continues to be a model police agency for others all across the country and indeed, the globe. I encourage everyone, especially prospective police officer applicants, to listen and hope you will be inspired by the hard work taking place each day by the men and women of the APD.”

The first episode titled “Meet your Host” is currently live on Buzzsprout. It will also be available on other podcast apps including Spotify, Amazon Music, and more, according to an Albany Police spokesperson.