Albany police celebrate Warren Mackey Basketball and Community Day

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:
Warren Mackey Day (Albany PD)

Warren Mackey Day (Albany PD)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of one local man’s passion for playing and coaching basketball, the Albany community celebrated Warren Mackey Day on Saturday.

“Warren was a great man who cared deeply about the Albany community and was always committed to ensuring we were building relationships with our community, especially our youth,” said Albany PD public information officer Steve Smith.

The day included a basketball tournament for students in fourth through eighth grade and a free throw contest for adults. Albany police served lunch at 11 a.m. City and county officials also reportedly talked about upcoming college scholarships that the Mackey Foundation will be awarding to local high school graduates.

It was the first annual of what’s planned to be an ongoing event, following the death of Mackey in February. The Warren and Denyse Mackey Foundation and Hood’s House of Hoops hosting the community day, with guests like Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the Albany Police Department.

Sheehan previously announced that February 1 would be known as Warren Mackey Day in Albany. Mackey’s family said they felt a community’s desire to keep Warren’s legacy alive, and the foundation in his name is focused on education, community service, and health initiatives.

