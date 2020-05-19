Albany Police Athletic League hosts day care program for essential employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) began hosting a day care program for essential employees.

The program, exclusive to school-aged children of essential employees, is offering 9 hours of daily care Monday through Friday, following the latest guidelines as put forth by the CDC.

All children are issued 2 cloth masks for their daily use at camp, breakfast, a hot lunch, snacks, schoolwork help and daily assignments, structured activities, arts & crafts, and more.

PAL Office Manager Sherry Rose shared the following photos from the program, showcasing the students keeping busy and having fun:

“Albany PAL is dedicated to providing youth with a structured and enriching environment, while giving their parents peace of mind during these uncertain times, knowing that they can return to work and their children will be cared for while they are at their place of essential employment,” says Sgt. (Ret.) Lenny Ricchiuti, PAL’s Executive Director.

Applications for the program are available online and can be picked up at the PAL Center. DSS is accepted, and tuition levels are based on family income.

In addition to the day care program, Albany PAL continues to host its mentoring program twice a week virtually through Zoom. More information is available on their website.

LATEST STORIES