Breaking News
Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy outlines reopening procedure

PROGRAMMING ALERT! Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will be shown at their normal time on FOX23 WXXA, WTEN will air a Congressional Town Hall

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Albany Police Athletic League hosts day care program for essential employees

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) began hosting a day care program for essential employees.

The program, exclusive to school-aged children of essential employees, is offering 9 hours of daily care Monday through Friday, following the latest guidelines as put forth by the CDC.

All children are issued 2 cloth masks for their daily use at camp, breakfast, a hot lunch, snacks, schoolwork help and daily assignments, structured activities, arts & crafts, and more.

PAL Office Manager Sherry Rose shared the following photos from the program, showcasing the students keeping busy and having fun:

“Albany PAL is dedicated to providing youth with a structured and enriching environment, while giving their parents peace of mind during these uncertain times, knowing that they can return to work and their children will be cared for while they are at their place of essential employment,” says Sgt. (Ret.) Lenny Ricchiuti, PAL’s Executive Director.

Applications for the program are available online and can be picked up at the PAL Center. DSS is accepted, and tuition levels are based on family income.

In addition to the day care program, Albany PAL continues to host its mentoring program twice a week virtually through Zoom. More information is available on their website.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak