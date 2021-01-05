Albany Police ask for help with identifying a robber

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are asking for the community’s assistance in helping to identifying a man in reference to a robbery. The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at approximately 6 a.m. in the area of Hamilton St. and South Swan St.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app. Tips to Capital Region Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.