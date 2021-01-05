Albany Police ask for help with identifying a robber

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are asking for the community’s assistance in helping to identifying a man in reference to a robbery. The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at approximately 6 a.m. in the area of Hamilton St. and South Swan St.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app. Tips to Capital Region Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.   

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report