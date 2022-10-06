ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police arrested Denise R. Fruda, 59 of Athol on October 6. Police arrested Fruda on drug charges after being pulled over.

On October 6, around 1:26 a.m., Albany police pulled over a black Subaru Outback on Western Avenue in Albany. The sheriff’s office did not release why Fruda was initially pulled over. Police report they found Fruda driving with a revoked NYS license and was arrested. During the interview and investigation, police found cocaine and two glass pipes containing cocaine residue.

Charges

One count of seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Multiple traffic violations

According to police, Fruda was issued an appearance ticket for a later date and released.