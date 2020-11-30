Albany Police arrest teen with stolen, loaded handgun

Revolver recovered from 16 year old suspect on Quail Street.

Revolver recovered from 16 year old suspect on Quail Street. (Albany Police Department)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department says officers arrested a 16-year-old from Albany who had a loaded handgun that was reported stolen.

Police say the minor’s name will not be released.

At about 7 p.m. on Friday, officers responded near Quail Street and Washington Avenue for reports of a person with a handgun. Officers stopped the teen suspect when they arrived and interviewed him as part of their investigation.

Police say the suspect had a loaded .357 magnum revolver that was reported stolen in Gouverneur.

Charged inlcude:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon CV
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property E

The juvenile was arraigned at Albany County Family Court. An adult with these charges would potentially face up to 19 years with a conviction, according to state sentencing maximums.

