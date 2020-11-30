Albany Police arrest teen with stolen, loaded handgun

Revolver recovered from 16 year old suspect on Quail Street. (Albany Police Department)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department says officers arrested a 16-year-old from Albany who had a loaded handgun that was reported stolen.

Police say the minor’s name will not be released.

At about 7 p.m. on Friday, officers responded near Quail Street and Washington Avenue for reports of a person with a handgun. Officers stopped the teen suspect when they arrived and interviewed him as part of their investigation.

Police say the suspect had a loaded .357 magnum revolver that was reported stolen in Gouverneur.

Charged inlcude:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon CV

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property E

The juvenile was arraigned at Albany County Family Court. An adult with these charges would potentially face up to 19 years with a conviction, according to state sentencing maximums.