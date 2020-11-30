Albany police announcing community conversation initiative

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
albany police academy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced that a new community conversation forum is forming to allow for open, honest, and unfiltered dialogue.

A statement from Albany Police say that Hawkins will officially announce the launch of “Time to Talk: Community and Cops Collaborating”—or T3C3—on Tuesday. Longtime Albany resident April Purcell-Beacon will be on hand for the announcement as well.

The program will allow officers and neighbors to meet monthly to discuss issues that impact police-community relations.

Tuesday’s announcement will be at the Albany Police Headquarters on Henry Johnson Boulevard at 10:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report