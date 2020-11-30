Albany police announcing community conversation initiative

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced that a new community conversation forum is forming to allow for open, honest, and unfiltered dialogue.

A statement from Albany Police say that Hawkins will officially announce the launch of “Time to Talk: Community and Cops Collaborating”—or T3C3—on Tuesday. Longtime Albany resident April Purcell-Beacon will be on hand for the announcement as well.

The program will allow officers and neighbors to meet monthly to discuss issues that impact police-community relations.

Tuesday’s announcement will be at the Albany Police Headquarters on Henry Johnson Boulevard at 10:30 p.m.