ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission (APBP) will celebrate their annual Lupine Festival for the local community on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center at New Karner Road. The wild blue lupine is a native wildflower that blooms from May through June, and is critical to the survival of the state and federally endangered Karner blue butterfly.

According to officials, this free public event will feature 3,400 acres of the APBP national natural landmark, located in New York’s Capital District. APBP said this protected preserve is one of the best remaining inland pitch pine-scrub oak barrens in the world.

APBP has worked to manage the preserve to restore and protect its plants and animals which has provided the community with opportunities to enjoy nature. This extraordinary fire-dependent ecosystem provides a habitat for many plants and animals, including more than 20 percent of New York State’s wildlife species’ greatest conservation need they said.

“The day will feature something for all ages, including a fun day of music, games, craft and food vendors, a make-your-own tie-dye shirt, live local wildlife programs, guided nature walks with our expert staff, and much more,“ said Jackie Citriniti, 2022 Lupine Fest Coordinator. “We are celebrating spring again this year with a StoryWalk. Families can walk, jump or skip from page to page as they read the book Over in the Forest along the trail.”