GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Pine Bush Preserve will be conducting controlled fires in two locations on Wednesday, April 13. This burn started at 10 a.m. and will be finished by dark.

Location One:

Near Willow Street and Tera Court in Guilderland. Trailheads seven and eight will be closed until April 14.

Location Two:

Near Kings Road and Curry Road Extension in Colonie. Trailheads nine and 12 will be closed until April 14.

Do not be alarmed if you see a fire in either of the above locations on April 13. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Pine Bush Preserve’s Fire Manager, Tyler Briggs at tbriggs@albanypinebush.org.