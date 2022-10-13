ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Pine Bush Preserve will host its annual Smokey Bear Day on Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Discovery Center located at 195 New Karner Road in Albany. Visitors to the event will learn how the Preserve Commission uses prescribed fire to keep the preserve, listed as a National Natural Landmark, a healthy habitat for the unusual species of plants and animals that live there.

Smokey Bear and a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger will make appearances throughout the day, and Commission Fire Management and Education staff will be on hand.

Since 1944, Smokey Bear has protected America’s forests from unwanted, human-caused fire. Smokey and his signature phrase, “Only you can prevent wildfires,” are truly iconic. His message of wildfire prevention is the center of the longest-running PSA campaign in U.S. history.

Though Smokey has played an essential role in the reduction of unwanted, human-caused wildfires over the last 75 years, he still needs help. To this day, nearly 9 out of 10 wildfires nationwide are caused by people.

All ages are welcome for this free event. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, visit the Albany Pine Bush website or call (518) 456-0655.