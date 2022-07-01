ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Have you captured the wings of a butterfly mid-flight or zoomed in on the gills of a mushroom? No matter what you’ve captured, each visitor at the Albany Pine Bush has taken a unique vantage point that the preserve wants to celebrate. Here’s your chance- the preserve is holding an open photo contest until midnight on October 1.

Photographers can be of any age or skill level. Pictures submitted to the contest must be taken within the Albany Pine Bush Preserve, and may only be submitted by the original photographer. Each photographer may submit up to two pieces.

Photographs that have been in the show in previous years will not be accepted. They may not have watermarks or identifying marks on them, to ensure unbiased judging.

Entries will be judged by a juror selected by the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission Juried Photo Exhibit Committee. Winners will have their work displayed in the 2022 photo exhibit at the preserve, which starts on the evening of December 2.

To submit your photos online, visit the Albany Pine Bush website. The foundation will also accept submissions in person. To schedule a submission appointment, contact Blake at the Preserve by September 15.