ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is adding to its ranks. Fourteen new officers were sworn in Friday during a ceremony in city hall.

Over the next several months, the officers will go through the Albany Police Academy as they prepare to patrol the streets of the capital city.

“You are beginning your careers at a very exciting time,” Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said.

The final city budget, passed late last year, included a proposal to add dozens of new police officers to the department.