ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department swore in 14 new officers on Friday. A ceremony was held at Albany City Hall to welcome the new recruits to the city and the department.

Police Chief Eric Hawkins said the department has about 60 open positions and hopes the new officers will help with ongoing recruitment efforts.

“This will give us an opportunity to get closer to full staff, put more cops on the street, and to really give this police department a chance to connect with our community in an even more impactful way,” he said.

The new officers will begin training at the Albany Police Academy next week.