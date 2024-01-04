ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is reaching out to the public as they continue to investigate a homicide. A man was killed in June 2023 in the city.

Around 12:45 a.m. on June 25, police were called to the area of Myrtle Avenue and Phillip Street for a report of a shooting. Police found Deandre Morrison, 28, with gunshot wounds to the torso. He was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 462-8039 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers. All tips remain anonymous.