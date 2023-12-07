ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is recommending three officers be fired for an alleged double dipping scheme. The officers are accused of clocking in at the Albany Housing Authority while working as on-duty police officers.

They were suspended without pay in October. Police Chief Eric Hawkins said the recommendation to fire them was made after the department finished its own investigation.

The officers are expected to challenge their termination if it’s finalized. An outside agency is also looking into whether criminal charges should be filed.