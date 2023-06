ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are looking for a teenaged girl who was last seen around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 in the area of Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard.

Aubrey Congeni is 15 years old and described as 5’4″ tall, 160 lbs., and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top, green colored sweatshirt, black leggings and tan boots.

Police said they are concerned for her safety. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany police at 518-462-8039.