ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles as they continue to see an increase in car thefts and items stolen from vehicles. Police said many times these thefts are crimes of opportunity.

To prevent items from being stolen from your car

Always lock your vehicle.

Park in a well-lit area.

Close all windows.

Remove or secure all valuables. Don’t leave them in sight.

Consider installing an alarm if you don’t have one.

To prevent your car from being stolen

Never leave your car running unattended.

Even during short stops, shut your car off and lock it.

Don’t leave spare keys in or near your vehicle.

Consider investing in a remote car starter if you need to start your car before traveling.

Be sure to memorize the make, model, color and plate number of your vehicles to help police in the event of a theft.

You can call Albany police at (518) 438-4000 to report suspicious activity or people who might be checking car door handles, breaking into vehicles or trying to steal one.