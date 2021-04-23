Albany PD releases names of those arrested at South Station protests

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY POLICE_1558405314700.jpg.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday morning, Albany Police Department released the list of people who were arrested Thursday while protesting at the Albany Police South Station:

  • Daniel Robins, 24, of Delmar – Disorderly Conduct
  • Shaqueena Charles, 29, of Albany – Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Assembly
  • Nikiya Charles, 25, of Schenectady – Disorderly Conduct
  • Samira Sangore, 22, of Clifton Park – Disorderly Conduct
  • Michaela Foster, 22, of Schenectady – Disorderly Conduct
  • Zachary Coager, 28, of Albany – Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree
  • Brandon Brown, 21, of Schenectady – Disorderly Conduct
  • William McQuerrey, 28, of Cambridge – Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree
  • Francis Magai, 23, of Troy – Riot in the First Degree
  • Mehr Sharma, 21, of Albany – Riot in the First Degree

Additionally, Albany PD added that Alexis Figuereo, 34, of Saratoga Springs and Brandon Brown, 21, of Schenectady, were both arrested for their participation on Wednesday, April 14 in front of the South Station.

Both men were charged with Riot in the Second Degree, Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and Unlawful Assembly.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire