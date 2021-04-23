Albany PD releases names of those arrested at South Station protests

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday morning, Albany Police Department released the list of people who were arrested Thursday while protesting at the Albany Police South Station:
- Daniel Robins, 24, of Delmar – Disorderly Conduct
- Shaqueena Charles, 29, of Albany – Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Assembly
- Nikiya Charles, 25, of Schenectady – Disorderly Conduct
- Samira Sangore, 22, of Clifton Park – Disorderly Conduct
- Michaela Foster, 22, of Schenectady – Disorderly Conduct
- Zachary Coager, 28, of Albany – Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree
- Brandon Brown, 21, of Schenectady – Disorderly Conduct
- William McQuerrey, 28, of Cambridge – Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree
- Francis Magai, 23, of Troy – Riot in the First Degree
- Mehr Sharma, 21, of Albany – Riot in the First Degree
Additionally, Albany PD added that Alexis Figuereo, 34, of Saratoga Springs and Brandon Brown, 21, of Schenectady, were both arrested for their participation on Wednesday, April 14 in front of the South Station.
Both men were charged with Riot in the Second Degree, Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and Unlawful Assembly.