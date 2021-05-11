Albany PD release name of 51-year-old shooting victim

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The victim of a shooting incident that occurred Monday evening on First

Street has died as a result of his injuries.

On May 10 at 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of First Street between North Lake Ave. and Judson St. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.

The victim, 51-year-old Danny Pearson Jr. of Albany, was medically treated at the scene and then transported to Albany Medical Center. Pearson was later pronounced dead.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact

the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online by

visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app