ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Frank Scavio, owner of Paesan’s Pizza, delivered pizzas for the Boys and Girls Club’s Teen Night on Friday.

Teen Night occurs bi-weekly at the club on Delaware Avenue and provides a safe space for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19 to come together, have fun, and learn some viable life skills. With violent crime on the rise, officers and local politicians said the teen clubs are needed more than ever.