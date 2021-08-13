Albany PD make second arrest in 2019 shooting, home invasion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 29-year-old Albany man was arrested Friday for his involvement in a 2019 home invasion that occurred on Terrace Avenue.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, police said Ahquis Tarver and his brother Aquell Tarver — who was 26 years old at the time of the incident — forcibly entered a home on the 100-block of Terrace Avenue.

Aquell fired several rounds from a handgun and struck a male resident in the leg and torso and stole some of his belongings. A female inside the home was also restrained. The male victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Ahquis has now been charged with Robbery in the First And Second Degree. He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.

Aquell was arrested on September 24, 2019 and charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, Burglary in the First Degree and Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree.

He plead guilty to Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and was sentenced to 9.5 years in state prison on March 15, 2021.