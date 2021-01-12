Albany PD investigating Ontario St. homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred late Monday night on Ontario St.

On Monday, Jan. 11 at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Ontario St. and Hamilton St. for reports of a shooting. The victim was treated and evaluated by emergency medical personnel, and pronounced deceased at the scene.

At the time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039. 

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

