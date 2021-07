ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police investigating after a shooting on Clinton Avenue in the city of Albany.

The shooting took place around 4:45 p.m. Monday on the 200-block of Clinton Avenue. An 18-year-old man was located nearby with a gunshot wound to the arm.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.