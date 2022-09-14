ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police responded to a shots fired incident in the city at about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. A spokesman for the agency said the incident took place in the area of New Hope Terrace.

No injuries have been reported after the apparent shooting. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.