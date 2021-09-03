Albany PD investigate Central Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating after a shooting Friday night.
The shooting took place at the public parking area of 124 Central Ave.
Police said the male victim was shot in the leg and taken to Albany Medical Center.
