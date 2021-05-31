Albany PD identify Quail Street homicide victim

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The victim of a Sunday morning homicide on Quail Street has been identified as Devin McGlothan, 29, of East Greenbush.

On Sunday, May 30 at 3 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Quail Street between Western Avenue and Elberon Place for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located McGlothan with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.