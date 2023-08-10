ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local teenagers were recognized for their work with the Albany Police Department this summer. A graduation ceremony was held on Thursday for the 13 members of the department’s cadet program.

The cadets take part in team building activities and work with police officers while earning part-time pay. One graduate said it was a valuable learning experience.

“But now you see the police officer’s view of a citizen and what they actually have to go through, and I think that could help out the community a bit more, so they can see what police officers go through when they have to handle civilians,” Mikaylah Sturgis said.

Along with improving relationships with the community, the police department also hopes the program will encourage more teenagers to consider a career in law enforcement.