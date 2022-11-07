ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of Albany police officers graduated from the city’s training academy on Monday. A ceremony was held at the Dora Maxwell Auditorium.

Along with learning about the city’s laws and other procedures, the recruits participated in the department’s community liaison partnership program. It pairs recruits with community members to get to know the city before they start to work on the streets.

“They’re also learning about the very important piece of police work, especially contemporary policing, and that is engaging and building trust in our community,” Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said.

The liaison program was developed by both the police department and community members in 2021.