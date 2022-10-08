ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney announced on October 7, Amir McFadden, 19 of Albany was convicted of a crime regarding a gun incident back in July 2021. The initial criminal complaint alleged that on or about July 26, 2021, in the area of Robin and Orange Streets in the City of Albany, McFadden had a handgun illegally, and fired it toward another person.

Charges

One count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon

According to police, McFadden was convicted following a jury trial before the Hon. William Little in Albany County Court on October 7. Assistant District Attorneys Joseph Brucato and Eric Basillion handled the prosecution of this case.