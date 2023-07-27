ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Avery Comithier, one of Albany PD’s official chaplains, is calling for changes to the way the city responds to community violence and proposes some solutions as well.

Incidents like the Village & Barber Beauty Shop shooting on May 13th has prompted The Elijah Missionary Baptist Church pastor to say stopping violence isn’t as simple as taking guns off the street, it’s a matter of mindset of those holding the weapon.

“As long as there’s a demand, as long as these young men and whoever is using these guns, there will be a supply. And if you can take away the demand part of it, the supply wouldn’t matter” the Bishop told us.

While Comitheir supports the city’s means to curb violence, he’s critical of their ends like gun buyback programs and community barbecues which he says don’t actually cut to the root cause of criminal behavior.

“I applaud the Albany police chief, the department, for trying to get these guns off the street. Realistically you’re not”.

Given all these problems, the bishop has presented some ideas which he says can prevent violence in the community.

Comithier says he wants more direct approaches like PTA meeting style conferences with high-risk youth, and door knocking in violence prone areas to alert parents to the signs of criminal activity in children.

Perhaps his biggest proposition is the building of a mobile command center in violent areas where Pastors on Patrol, beat officers, mental health counselors, and other city professionals can gather to help those communities. Bishop Comithier says the city directed him to someone in the buildings department.

“That person is Sam Wells, who we…we dialogue very well.”

The Bishop says Wells was even able to help him identify a building for the mobile command center around a high crime neighborhood in Albany. What happened next?…

“I was notified back that it was brought to city hall, there hasn’t been any response” he said.

The Bishop is now one of the Albany police department’s official chaplains. With this position I asked Comithier if he’s afraid of any pushback for challenging the city.

“If there’s pushback and which I don’t think it will be but if it is I mean someone’s got to speak up if not me then who if not now then when” Comithier said.

NEWS10 is in contact with the Albany mayor’s office to verify if they’ve reached out to Bishop Comithier and whether the city plans to move ahead with the Bishop’s idea for a mobile command center.