ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Albany police are attempting to locate an Albany woman who was last seen Saturday morning on New Karner Road.

On Saturday, September 10, around 7 a.m., Liliana Horn-Cornell, 42, of Albany, was last seen entering a wooded area near the intersection of New Karner Road and Washington Avenue Extension. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Horn-Cornell has a history of mental illness. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Horn-Cornell is asked to please contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.