Albany PD arrest man responsible for gunshots on First Street, recover loaded handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Albany police officers who heard gunshots Thursday morning were able to arrest the man responsible and take a loaded handgun off the streets.

On May 20 at 1 a.m., two Albany police officers were on routine patrol when they heard several shots being fired near First Street and Lexington Avenue. The officers saw evidence of gunfire and several people taking cover to avoid being injured.

Police were able to find a man on First Street near the intersection who matched the description of the suspect and attempt to stop him.

As officers approached, they saw that the suspect, Alkareem Leigh, 27, of Albany, was holding a loaded handgun. Police say Leigh ran through several yards to avoid them. During the chase, police say Leigh threw a loaded 9mm handgun into an alley. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Leigh was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and one count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Leigh was arraigned Thursday morning in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.