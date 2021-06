ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany officials held the city’s first Philippines Independence Day parade. Filipinos all around the world celebrate the country’s independence day on June 12.

Saturday’s event was sponsored by the New York State Nurses Association and the Bayanihan Association of the Capital District.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan shared a few words before things kicked off in Washington Park, and Filipinos from all across the Northeast came to take part in the celebration.