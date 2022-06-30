ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Athletic League gave out education awards and money to students Thursday. They announced the recipients of the Art Mitchell Scholarship at a scholarship breakfast.

Six awards were given out to help the eighth grade students as they are set to graduate middle school and pursue further education in high school and beyond. One PAL representative spoke on how the awards play a part in helping young students.

“It’s all about these young people and the great things they’re going to do for our world, for our communities, and we’re just excited to be a part of that process,” Lenny Ricchiuti said.

The scholarship awards range from $500 to $2,500.