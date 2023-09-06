ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany officials said current programs to prevent violence have been effective. The number of shootings reported between January and August of 2023 is 30 percent lower than this time in 2022.

Calls for service have increased, but leaders said that is a good sign.

“We want people to call when they see something,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “If you see something, say something. And so, you know, the expectation would be that we would see an increase, at least initially, in the number of crimes reported because we want those crimes reported.”

The police chief said the department continues putting resources in so-called “hot spot” areas that have seen an increase in crime and will keep working with community organizations to prevent violence before it happens.