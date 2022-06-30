ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s mayor, police chief and fire chief gathered with other leaders on Thursday to talk about the dangers of fireworks for kids, pets and people with PTSD. They also reminded everyone that the use and sale of all fireworks, including sparklers, is illegal in Albany County.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, that in addition to being dangerous, fireworks can cause big disruptions in neighborhoods. Officials said there was a dramatic increase in the use of fireworks in 2020, which lead to an increase in calls to police.

Police Chief Eric Hawkins said many quality of life complaints on the same day can strain the department.

“It takes officers away from potential priority calls, and we want to make sure our officers can handle all of the calls in our city, particularly those priority calls, so enjoy the weekend, enjoy the festivities, be courteous of your neighbors,” he said.

Anyone caught using sparkling devices can be fined up to $500. If you’re caught selling them, the fine increases to $1,000 and 15 days in jail.