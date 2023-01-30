Chance flew to Albany on Saturday to join Out of the Pits, a nonprofit that focuses on pit bulls. (Photo: Out of the Pits)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chance, an 8-year-old pit bull dog, was found severely underweight in December 2022. He was later brought to the Waggin Train in Galax, Virginia, where he was nursed back to a healthy weight.

Chance flew to Albany on Saturday to join Out of the Pits, a nonprofit that focuses on pit bulls. “To our amazement, and because of the incredible care he received in Galax VA, we feel he is well enough to start looking for his forever home,” a spokesperson for the nonprofit said in an online statement.

Chance’s former owner, Christopher Donithan, 47, of Hillsville, Virginia, has been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty. He was arraigned in Carroll County General District Court on January 13. There have been no further updates in the case.

Out of the Pits said Chance would do well in a home where his people can be with him all the time and let him lounge on the couch. He may get along with another dog, they said but is unsure of cats.

Those interested in adopting Chance are asked to apply on the organization’s website. All applicants must be at least 21 years old.