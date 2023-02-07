ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has invited David Anderson, head of Albany Nanotech, to be his special guest at President Biden’s state of the union address Tuesday night. Schumer chose Anderson to highlight the passage of his CHIPS and Science Act, which the president signed into law last August.

“I am proud to announce that Albany Nanotech’s own David Anderson will be my guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address,” said Senator Schumer. “Upstate New York’s unique combination of major chip fab expansions, including Micron and GlobalFoundries, a robust semiconductor supply chain, a world-class workforce, renowned higher education institutions, and premier facilities like the Albany Nanotech Complex means it has all the ingredients to revive and power the future of the U.S. chip industry.”

“It is an honor to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address during this important time for our country,” added Anderson. “I’m particularly proud to be a guest of Senate Majority Leader Schumer, who has been a tireless champion for the U.S. semiconductor industry for years and led the effort to bring the CHIPS & Science Act to fruition.”

When the Chips and Science Act passed last year, $280 billion in grants and tax breaks were earmarked for U.S.-based semiconductor plants. At that time, Senator Schumer said the bill could make the Capital Region a tech hub.

“I wrote my CHIPS and Science Bill with Upstate New York and facilities like the Albany Nanotech at the forefront of my mind,” the Senator continued in his Monday morning announcement, “and having the Capital Region’s own David Anderson at the State of the Union will help spark even more interest.”