ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The NAACP of Albany will host a ‘Health Expo’ to provide information on health services and healthy living. The event will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Empire State Plaza.

The Health Expo will feature showcase vendors, activities, and speakers providing information on health services, exercise, and healthy eating. Additional kids’ fun activities will also be provided.

The NAACP said this timely event is being provided with access to health information and services for Black, brown, and poor people who have faced health disparities due to COVID-19 exposure. This lack of information has left communities predisposed to otherwise manageable illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension, as well as, life-threatening conditions, like strokes, heart attacks, and sickle cell anemia.

The Health Expo will focus on additional updates to provide information about health and the benefit of healthy lifestyles, which can empower people to make healthy choices with respect to services, and health care they said.