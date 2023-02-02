ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The emergency department at Albany Memorial campus on Northern Boulevard has reopened after a water main break shut down the facility overnight. A spokesperson for St. Peter’s Health Partners, which runs the facility, said “all patient services are also back up and running this morning, Thursday, Feb. 2.”

“The main entrance to the hospital is still closed at this time, though, allowing for post-repair cleaning,” the spokesperson continued in an emailed statement. “All patients coming to the hospital for outpatient services are asked to enter through the emergency department entrance. Security and valet services will be available for wayfinding assistance.”

Patients who received notification overnight that their outpatient care was canceled should contact the proper department to reschedule their appointment.

The water main break was first reported around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The medical office building on Shaker Road stayed open throughout the closure.