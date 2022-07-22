ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Medical Center’s (AMC) summer annual ‘Light Up the Night’ gala will take place Friday, July 22 from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., at the Saratoga National Golf Club. The fundraiser is sponsored by Empire Blue Cross and benefits Albany Med’s Department of Emergency Medicine.

The event will feature fireworks, live music, dancing along with hors d’oeuvres and carving stations, sweets, and cocktails. More information about the gala can be found on Albany Med’s website.

AMC’s Emergency Department is the only Level 1 trauma center in northeastern New York and western New England. Officials said in 2021, it served 75,000 patients and remains one of the busiest trauma units in New York State.