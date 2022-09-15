ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center is eliminating 37 positions, according to a letter sent to staff by Dr. Dennis McKenna, President and CEO of Albany Med. Officials said the hospital has had a $66 million year-to-date operating loss.

Albany Med officials said the eliminated positions were mainly in nonclinical areas and did not include any frontline clinical workers. McKenna said all health care organizations are experiencing significant losses related to staffing levels, agency contracts, and rising expenses.

“These individuals have been not only our colleagues, but our friends,” said McKenna in the letter. “Each will be provided with a severance package and career placement assistance. We are grateful for their contributions to our mission and extend our best, sincere wishes as they move on.”

McKenna said Albany Med has developed a financial mitigation plan to combat these issues. The plan includes an organizational restructure, primarily in management roles.

“Several of our colleagues are shifting from their current roles to begin special assignments in the areas of access and recruitment. In addition, several other positions will not be refilled after retirements,” said McKenna.

“These decisions are exceptionally difficult,” said McKenna. “They are necessary to protect our future as an independent health system with the highest quality care in our region.”