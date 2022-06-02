ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A jury has awarded a widow and her children $7.6 million from Albany Medical Center in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit stems from the 2019 death of Michael Melkonian, who was a judge for the New York State Supreme Court, Third Judicial District.

On October 17, 2019, Melkonian received medical care at Albany Medical Center Hospital. According to the court documents, he died that same day of a heart attack at the hospital.

The lawsuit, filed by his widow Caroline Melkonian, alleged that Albany Medical Center Hospital “carelessly and negligently rendered medical and nursing care and treatment” to Melkonian. The lawsuit further alleged that his care and treatment were “not in accordance with good and accepted medical and nursing care.”

The lawsuit said Melkonian’s widow and children suffered severely from his death, and that they should receive money from Albany Med in damages. On June 1, a jury ruled in their favor.

According to the verdict sheet, the jury answered yes to “Was the defendant, Albany Medical Center, through its employees or agents’ negligent in their care and treatment of Michael Melkonian?” The jury also answered yes to “Did the negligence of Albany Medical Center, its employees, or agents, more likely than not deprive Michael Melkonian of a substantial possibility of surviving his heart attack?”

Caroline Melkonian was awarded a total of $5.1 million in damages. Melkonian’s son and daughter were awarded a total of $2.5 million.

NEWS10 has reached out to Albany Med for comment but has not yet received a response.