ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany Medical student with ties to Ukraine is gathering medical supplies to donate to the country. Steven Maksymowych is a fourth-year medical student, and he has extended family who lives in the city Lviv.

He said the biggest need of medical equipment in the country right now is first aid supplies.

“As a future health care provider, and given that Albany Med has so graciously sponsored this fundraising event, I wanted it to be known that their money and contributions are going to medical supplies specifically,” he said.

Maksymowych is partnering with an organization named Razom, which means “together” in Ukrainian.